Arsenal overtake Chelsea in the race to sign world class attacker in a late move

Arsenal are still looking for new signings in the transfer market with just five days left in the window to shut down.

The Gunners have strengthened their defense and midfield this summer but more additions are needed if they want to topple the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move for a striker all summer but manager Mikel Arteta has shown faith in his current attacking options.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen have all been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Repubblica, Arsenal have overtaken Chelsea in the race to sign Napoli’s Nigerian striker Osimhen.

Both the Premier League rivals are looking to add an attacker to their squad and they have identified Osimhen as one of their targets.

The Serie A striker has been one of the best players in the world in his position for quite some time now.

In 2022/23, Osimhen guided the Italian giants to success in Serie A by winning the league title and showing his ability to perform at the top level, consistently.

Napoli are looking to offload the attacker as they have already signed Romelu Lukaku to lead their attack next season under the leadership of manager Antonio Conte.

Osimhen is keen to leave the club and the Serie A giants feel that a move to the Premier League for the striker is the only solution.

Arsenal lead rivals Chelsea in Victor Osimhen race

As per the report, Napoli would prefer to move the attacker to Arsenal instead of Chelsea.

A swift solution is needed to the Osimhen situation as the end of the transfer window is fast approaching.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to go ahead with their interest in the prolific attacker when it looks like Arteta has made peace with his current options of attackers.

Osimhen would be ideal for the Gunners and provide them a ruthless presence upfront but the question remains, can Arsenal afford to sign him this summer?