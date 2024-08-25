Aston Villa star set to leave just weeks after arriving

New Aston Villa signing Samuel Iling-Junior is reportedly set to depart the Premier League club immediately and join Serie A side Bologna.

After an incredible campaign last season which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 1980’s, Aston Villa must now brace themselves to cope with the congested fixture list that accompanies top-level European football.

Unai Emery made some efforts in the summer transfer window to bring in players to help bolster his squad with the likes of Andre Onana joining from Everton.

But the Spanish manager also lost arguably his best player in Douglas Luiz who joined Italian giants Juventus in a cash-plus player deal.

The two players who joined the English club in exchange for the Brazilian were Enzo Barrenechea and winger Iling-Junior.

Now according to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, the latter is set to depart the club on a loan deal back to Italy with Champions League side Bologna.

The 20-year-old will leave for the season with no option to buy included in the deal as Emery hoping that he can return ready for Premier League football.