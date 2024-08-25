Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke addresses controversial Wolverhampton social media post

Noni Madueke has apologised for his controversial social media post about the city of Wolverhampton after scoring a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 win at Wolves on Sunday.

The winger put himself firmly in the crosshairs of Wolves supporters after a post on his Instagram story that read: “Everything about his place is s***,” in reference to the city of Wolverhampton.

Madueke quickly followed up with another story that read: “Damn wrong Instagram account… You lot are fast.”

It was hardly surprising, then, when Madueke was vociferously jeered when his name was read out and every time he touched the ball.

However, the extra attention from the Molineux crowd only seemed to spur the 22-year-old on as he netted a hat-trick to help Chelsea return south with a 6-2 victory and all three points.

Madueke addresses social media post

Madueke was, of course, asked about his Instagram post after Sunday’s match, with the former PSV forward very apologetic.

“I just want to say I am sorry,” Madueke told BBC Match of the Day, adding: I didn’t mean to offend anybody from Wolverhampton or anyone in general.

“It was a mistake and you learn from those things. Hopefully, nothing like that happens again.”

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Swiss side Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier — in which they lead 2-0 — before hosting Crystal Palace for a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.