Chelsea star’s representatives in talks with Arsenal over controversial move

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign one of their rival players this summer.

The Gunners have made two signings in the transfer window so far; David Raya, who was on loan at the club last summer has now been made a permanent part of the team and defender Riccardo Calafiori has been signed from Bologna.

A midfielder is set to arrive as Gunners edge closer to the signing of Mikel Merino.

They have now been offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, according to HITC.

The English winger has been told to find a new club by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Sterling is now looking for his options and he would prefer to stay in the Premier League, despite interest from outside England.

The former Manchester City player is keen to stay in the league and a move to the capital would attract him.

Sterling and his representatives are working towards finding a solution for the player as they feel he will be omitted from the squad by Chelsea for the Premier League season.

As per the report, Sterling’s camp has spoken to Arsenal about a possible move but Arsenal’s stance is still unclear and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will be willing to let him leave the club to join one of their biggest rivals.

Chelsea attacker can help Arsenal in their title pursuit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Sterling from their time together at Manchester City, where they both enjoyed success together.

As the former assistant manager of City, Arteta worked closely with the English winger and helped him in his growth at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling has five days to seal a move away from Stamford Bridge or he will spend the whole season on the bench.

A move to Arsenal is not a bad option considering the Gunners need depth in the wide positions and his winning mentality could push the North Londoners to Premier League success.