Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and they have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

Victor Osimhen is one of the names on the shortlist, but the Napoli striker is demanding £500,000-a-week. It appears that Chelsea are now looking at potential alternatives that will be available for a reasonable outlay.

According to a report from the Sun, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now an option for Chelsea. The 27-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to make a move for him.

They need someone who can lead the line for them and find the back of the net consistently. Although the Everton striker has not been at his best over the last few seasons (15 goals in three seasons), he has the quality to improve the Blues in the final third.

Apart from his goals, his hold up play and aerial prowess could come in very handy.

Chelsea need a quality striker

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and the England international will need more help in the attack. Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for Chelsea. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Everton might not want to sell a key player at this stage of the window. With just a few days left in the transfer market, the Toffees will struggle to replace him if they decide to sanction his departure now. Also, they could demand substantial amount of money for him this late in the window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the likes of Federico Chiesa as well. The Juventus winger is also on the shortlist as they look to beef up their attacking unit. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.