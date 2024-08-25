Eddie Howe refuses to rule out late exit of attacker, encouraging sign for Liverpool

The transfer window is set to shut down in five days but a lot could still happen before that.

Teams are still looking to strengthen their squads and big moves could happen in the final stages of the transfer window.

One of the players who has been linked with a move away from his club all summer is Anthony Gordon at Newcastle United.

The English winger is linked with a move to Liverpool but it not something that is being currently discussed among the clubs despite serious interest.

However, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a late move away from the club for his players.

The Magpies manager has claimed that football is an unpredictable game and he is not a fortune teller who can predict the future.

Howe said, as quoted by the Express:

“I have been in the game too long to make those statements.

“What I will say is, from my part and the club’s part, we will do everything we can to keep our best players, but I am not a fortune teller. As managers, we learn to live with it in this world because we have to. But it’s not ideal, there is a lot going on.”

Howe’s comments will worry some of the Newcastle United fans, who have seen little transfer activity at the club this summer.

The Magpies have been quiet with their transfer business, despite adding depth in the defensive and the goalkeeping positions.

Newcastle United cannot afford to lose Gordon to Liverpool

They have seen four bids get rejected for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi but they are still determined to bring the England international to St James’ Park.

More than that, the fans would be hoping that none of their big name players leave the club in the final week of the transfer window.

In a summer of financial uncertainty, keeping their key players at the club was crucial and Newcastle have so far been able to do that.