Eddie Howe approves deal to sign Everton first-team player

Newcastle United have had a quiet summer transfer window when it looked like they will be actively signing new players.

They have added Lloyd Kelly, who was a free agent, to their squad this summer in order to add defensive depth to the team.

However, their over all business has been minimal and the fans are disappointed with the club not adding fresh faces to the squad.

Newcastle struggled last season because of an injury crisis and it looked like a certainty that more depth will be added to the squad.

There is still some time left to make new signings and according to TBR Football, the Magpies are targeting a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton star is Newcastle’s long term transfer target with Eddie Howe an admirer of the player.

The Toon Army have targeted a move earlier for the English striker but they failed to sign him with a swap deal involving Yankuba Minteh with Everton collapsing.

They are now ready to make another late move for the striker as they aim to add more attacking options to their squad.

The Magpies could face competition from Chelsea to secure the signature of Calvert-Lewin, who could target a move for the Toffees attacker if they fail to land Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

Kieran Trippier could move to Goodison Park after telling Newcastle that he wants to leave, which could further faciliate a move for Calvert-Lewin to St James’ Park.