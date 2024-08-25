Enzo Maresca has picked out Noni Madueke for criticism despite the winger’s hat-trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Madueke scored three times in the space of 14 points to help Chelsea take the game away from their hosts, with Nicolas Jackson, Joao Felix and Cole Palmer grabbing the other goals — the latter assisting all three for Madueke.

Goals aside, Madueke also created one chance, contested eight ground duels and had six touches in the opposition box in a lively performance.

3 – Noni Madueke has now scored more Premier League goals in Wolverhampton (3) than he has at Stamford Bridge (2 in 18 games). Instagram. pic.twitter.com/VlEXxC6mNZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2024

Maresca critical of hat-trick hero Madueke

Despite Madueke’s decisive showing at Molineux, Maresca still found room for criticism.

The Italian coach highlighted Madueke’s foul on Matheus Cunha right before half-time, which led to Wolves equalising through Jorgen Strand Larsen, and a lack of awareness of the strengths of the team he was playing against.

“In the first 10 minutes he had two chances and overall he was very good,” Maresca told reports (via BBC Sport), adding: “The only thing I didn’t like from Noni is the free-kick he gave away before half-time and we can avoid that. especially against a team who are good from set-pieces.”

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Swiss side Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier — in which they lead 2-0 — before hosting Crystal Palace for a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.