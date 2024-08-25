Erik ten Hag has called on his Manchester United players to improve the way they see out matches.

The Red Devils conceded in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lose 2-1 away at Brighton on Saturday, just two weeks after conceding an 89th-minute goal to take their Community Shield clash against Manchester City to penalties — with Pep Guardiola’s men triumphing 7-6 to lift the trophy.

In fact, since the start of the 2022/23 season (per Squawka), United have lost more Premier League games from goals scored in the 90th minute onward than any other side (6).

Man Utd must ‘improve’ nasty late goal habit, says Ten Hag

There’s no doubt United have a lot to offer, with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho forming the basis of an extremely exciting attack.

However, if Ten Hag cannot get a handle on his side’s habit of switching off at the end of games, their talent will amount to very little — and could cost the Dutchman his job.

Ten Hag has recognised the problem and is working hard on a solution.

“We have good potential but we have to keep going until the end because where we concede, in the Community Shield [against Manchester City], almost in stoppage time,” Ten Hag told reports following the Brighton defeat (via the Manchester United website).