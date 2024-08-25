Everton keen to make ambitious move for PSG defender

Everton are reportedly considering making an ambitious approach to sign PSG defender Milan Skriniar.

The Toffees are in desperate need of some reinforcements, particularly defensive ones, and the prospect of losing Jarrad Branthwaite only adds to their concerns.

After losing their two opening Premier League matches, including a 4-0 thumping against Spurs on Saturday, Everton know this season is going to be another tough one.

Everton interested in Milan Skriniar

And with Sean Dyche staring at a relegation battle, it is understandable why the 53-year-old would want at least one quality addition.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Toffees have included Skriniar on their shortlist ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Slovakian centre-back was an important player for Luis Enrique last season but Willian Pacho’s arrival has prompted worries the 29-year-old could play less of a role.

Although Everton have expressed an interest, they’re not the only side tempted by the defender’s possible availability — teams in Italy are also ready to pounce — meaning Everton could have some fierce competition.

During his first year in Paris, Skriniar, who joined from Inter Milan on a free transfer, has featured in 32 matches in all competitions.