Jadon Sancho could be one of the transfer window’s biggest movers.

A falling out with Erik Ten Hag last season led to Sancho, 24, being shipped out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Although the 24-year-old was surprisingly reintegrated into the squad for their pre-season tour, he has yet to feature in either of United’s first two competitive games.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jadon Sancho to Juventus?

Now heavily linked with leaving the club that signed him for £73 million three years ago, Sancho is an option for Juventus, but, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs must find a compromise before the winger can move to Turin.

“Manchester United were thinking of a permanent transfer but Juventus will not do a permanent deal in the final days, so it has to be a loan with a buy option clause with the salary to be discussed,” he said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“That’s because Juventus will not cover the entire salary of Jadon Sancho, so that exchange is still ongoing. Let’s see what Juventus will decide to do.”

Why the winger hasn’t been playing

And while United wait for Juventus to finalise their transfer plans, Ten Hag is determined to keep the number 25 out of his matchday plans.

Excluded from his manager’s matchday squad that lost away to Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Sancho’s omission is due to the fact he wants to leave the club.

“In general, the Sancho situation is still open because he could leave Man United,” Romano added.

“And the reason why Sancho was not in the squad is that he’s also open to leaving Man United.”

Juventus will have until Friday night’s deadline to complete a transfer for Sancho. Failure to make a move could see the Englishman exiled for much of the new campaign.