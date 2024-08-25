Goal machine available for West Ham transfer in €25m deal

West Ham United are interested in signing a new striker this summer despite completing the signing of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

The Hammers want to add another attacker to their squad so that they have enough depth for the whole season.

The striker they are interested in signing is AS Roma attacker Tammy Abraham, according to Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness.

The report has mentioned that the east Londoners have the English attacker in their sights and they are looking to sign a new striker before the transfer deadline.

The price tag that the Italian club is seeking is around €23-25m, however, there has been no offer made for the player from the Premier League club.

The Hammers have asked the Italian giants information about the former Chelsea striker but no move has been made so far.

After Fullkrug, Julen Lopetegui have the options of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, who are both not good enough to lead the attack for the Hammers now.

Abraham is someone who can be a decent back up to Fullkrug and his prior experience in the Premier League can be useful for Lopetegui.

West Ham could explore a loan move for the player with an option or obligation to buy if they cannot afford the player at this stage.

Whether it is Abraham or someone else, a new striker is likely to join the club in the final stages of the transfer window.