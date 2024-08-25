Liverpool set an impressive statistic during their 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday which shows why they are such a threat for the Premier League title.

Arne Slot registered his first win as Liverpool manager at Anfield on Sunday when his Reds overcame a relatively toothless Brentford side to win 2-0.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a razor-sharp counter-attacking goal, latching onto the end of a Diogo Jota through ball before slotting past the goalkeeper.

Mohamed Salah then put the bow on top late on in the second half, when his delicate chip into the bottom corner wrapped up all three points for the Reds.

Although it is still too early in the season to start making well-informed predictions, there is no doubt that Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool will be fighting at the top of the table once again.

Liverpool counter-attacking statistic

Despite falling off in the latter part of last season, the Reds have proved that they are the best in the league at one particular aspect, counter-attacking.

Diaz’s opening goal on Sunday means that Liverpool have scored more goals on the break, 14, than any other side in the Premier League over the past three seasons.

The ability the devastate teams on the counter has always been a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s game and it looks like Slot has similar ideals that he will carry into this current season as the Reds chase a second Premier League title.