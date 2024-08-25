Jamie Carragher has revealed why he believes his former side has been so quiet in the current transfer market as they are still yet to add any new players this summer.

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield on Sunday evening as Arne Slot aims to make his first home game in Merseyside one to remember and add a second consecutive win in the Premier League.

After a cagey first half away to Ipswich Town last week, the Reds were able to get a foothold in the contest with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah grabbing back-to-back goals in the second half to seal three points for the visitors.

But despite their strong start to the campaign, Liverpool fans can’t help but be concerned about their inactivity in the transfer market with the Merseyside club the only Premier League side yet to make a signing.

With just under one week left before the window slams shut, supporters are questioning whether the club will actually move for new additions.

Speaking ahead of his former side’s clash with Brentford on Sunday, Carragher revealed why he thinks that the club have not signed anybody yet.

“They’re probably already thinking about next summer.” @Carra23 explains why Liverpool haven’t made as many signings in the Transfer window this summer ✍ pic.twitter.com/LuKIOwKa4O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

‘But the reason I don’t think that Liverpool are buying players right now is they’re probably already thinking about next summer.’ He told Sky Sports.

‘That might sound ridiculous, but Liverpool in the last five to 10 years haven’t panicked in the transfer market and I love that about Liverpool.’