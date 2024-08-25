“Out of nowhere” – Journalist claims Liverpool player could leave in a late move

The final week of the summer transfer window could be a busy one for Liverpool.

They have still not made a new signing this summer but they could lose a key member of their squad in a last minute move.

The Reds have lost Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark recently and there could be another player heading out of Anfield soon.

According to journalist David Lynch, Kostas Tsimikas could become the latest player to leave the club.

The Greek defender has spent most of his Anfield career on the bench playing back-up to Andy Robertson.

In Robertson’s absence due to fitness issues, Tsimikas has played for the Reds but his over all playing time at the club has been limited.

Lynch told Anfield Agenda:

“I still do have this inkling about Tsimikas.

“Sources close to the player’s camp have been very tight-lipped in situations where maybe they previously wouldn’t be. It’s just making me think there’s something in this. I just feel this has got some legs to it.

“There’s only a week left of the window so if any club’s coming in they’ll have to move quickly to get this sorted. But I’ve just got a sneak that there’s something there,” adds the reporter.

“It might not absolutely come to something, but nobody at Liverpool and nobody on the player’s side is ruling that one out which they would do in concrete fashion in past windows.

“So, definitely, definitely keep an eye on that one. There could be developments out of nowhere over the next week.”

Liverpool will lose their squad depth with more departures

This should be a huge cause of concern for manager Arne Slot, who keeps on losing players with none joining the club.

The Reds still have a few more days to change that and despite Slot claiming that he is satisfied with his squad, they do need a few reinforcements in key positions.

A new centre-back and a central midfielder is the need of the squad and should Joe Gomez leave the club in the final stages of the transfer window, the former could become a necessity.

The 28-year-old Tsimikas feels it is time to move away from Anfield and become a regular starter at a different club.