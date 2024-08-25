Julen Lopetegui told to approve four exits before deadline day

Frank McAvennie has urged West Ham United to ditch four first-team players.

Having been one of the Premier League’s busiest teams this summer, Julen Lopetegui is now prioritising outgoings.

In light of suggestions the Hammers need to trim their wage bill, McAvennie believes it is time his old club parted ways with Vladimir Coufal, Danny Ings, Michael Antonio and Tomas Soucek.

“I think Vladimir Coufal, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio could all leave. Get rid of the three of them for their wages,” he told West Ham Zone.

“I like Coufal buy with the new boy, Wan-Bissaka, he’s going to be second fiddle. He won’t want to do that. Add Tomas Soucek to that, four players could be out the door this summer. That would leave room for someone else to come in.”