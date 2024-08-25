Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is all set to secure an international transfer and represent the Welsh national team.

The 33-year-old is expected to make an international switch and join the Welsh national team under Craig Bellamy. According to Alan Nixon, Darlow was hoping to play for England during his time at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. He has previously rejected the opportunity to play for the Wales national team.

However, the player has now changed his mind about the situation and he is likely to receive a call-up to the Welsh national team now.

The 33-year-old has had a disappointing season at Leeds so far. He has not been a regular starter for them, and he has made just five appearances for the club since joining them last summer. Illan Meslier is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

Darlow needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting lineup. The 33-year-old has the quality and the experience to play regularly in the Championship and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He will need to play regularly in order to cement his place in the international team starting lineup as well.

Karl Darlow could be a useful player for Wales

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Craig Bellamy is willing to hand him his international debut in the coming months. He has the quality and the experience to improve the Welsh national team and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them.

It remains to be seen whether he can acquire some game time assurances from Leeds. Alternatively, he could look to move on in search of regular playing time before the summer transfer window closes.