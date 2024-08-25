Leeds to confirm midfield signing once Solomon completes medical

Leeds United are reportedly preparing to make their next signing once Manor Solomon completes his medical following his loan switch from Spurs.

Daniel Farke is set to welcome Israel’s Solomon to Elland Road pending a completed medical. The Spurs winger hopes to use this season in Yorkshire as the ideal opportunity to reignite his career following an injury-struck campaign last term.

And once Solomon is confirmed, according to the Mail on Sunday, next up on the Whites’ list is FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic.

With less than 12 months left on his contract, the Bundesliga club are demanding just £6.8 million for the Austrian defensive midfielder — a deal Leeds are confident they can get over the line before Friday night’s deadline.

During his three years in Cologne, Ljubicic, who has represented his country on nine occasions, has scored 13 goals and registered six assists in 95 games in all competitions.