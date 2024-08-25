AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure should have no problem passing his medical should Leeds United agree terms with the Italian club, according to Dr Rajpal Brar.

The 16-time Senegal international joined Milan from AS Monaco in the summer of 2021 but has struggled to establish himself at the San Siro, making just 26 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Ballo-Toure spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Fulham but once again struggled for opportunities, playing just eight games and 224 minutes across all competitions for Marco Silva’s side.

Ballo-Toure would pass Leeds medical, says expert

At present, Ballo-Toure is training with AC Milan’s U23 side, who play in the Italian third tier.

However, the 27-year-old could get an opportunity to get his career back on track, with Leeds United seemingly interested in the centre-back.

One hang-up for many Leeds supporters would be Ballo-Toure’s lack of minutes over the past couple of years and what that might have done to his fitness.

But according to acclaimed physical therapy and sports science specialist Brar, Ballo-Toure would have no problem passing his medical and would simply need easing into life at Elland Road.

“I highly, highly doubt that a lack of game time would lead to failing a medical unless there’s something just a complete outlier issue so he’s likely to pass it,” Brar told MOT Leeds News.

“However, the lack of game time may still be a problem as it could add to injury risk.

“To reduce injury chances, he will need to be bedded in gradually with minutes.

“Leeds will need to be methodical with his minutes as he’s integrated into the squad and the league and that likely means him not starting in the first couple of games.“