Leeds United line up move to sign Bamford replacement

Georginio Rutter’s and Crysencio Summerville’s exits have left Leeds United short of attacking options.

The Whites still have Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe on their books, but neither are expected to play important roles under Daniel Farke this season.

However, while it remains possible one is sold before Friday’s deadline, it seems unlikely Bamford will be offloaded in time, and with Piroe struggling to attract interest, Farke may be forced to bring in another hitman.

And according to recent reports, the player at the top of the German’s wishlist is Hammarby forward Jusef Erabi.

The 21-year-old Swede is highly rated among those inside Leeds United, and valued at just under £3 million, could be an attainable target.

Since being promoted to Hammarby’s first team two years ago, Erabi, who has 22 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 61 games in all competitions.