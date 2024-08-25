Leicester City open to letting striker leave before the window closes

Leicester City are reportedly open to selling Tom Cannon before the summer transfer window closes next week.

The Foxes have got off to a poor start after their recent promotion back up to the Premier League, grabbing only one point from their opening two games of the season.

Although their 1-1 encounter with Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium can be viewed as a victory in itself given the disparity in quality between both sides.

One of the biggest issues that Steve Cooper currently faces with his squad is the lack of attacking depth with the ageing Jamie Vardy his only real option at centre-forward.

With Patson Daka set to miss several months with an ankle injury, the Leicester City manager may feel pressure to bring another forward before the window closes.

Leicester City could let striker leave

Despite this, the club are reportedly looking to offload their only other real striker option with Alan Nixon stating on his Patreon that both Sheffield United and Stoke City have shown an interest in the player.

If Cooper does intend on bringing in another striker option he will have to move fast with the window set to close next Friday evening.

The Foxes then must face an impressive Aston Villa side on Saturday before travelling to Selhurst Park the following weekend.

