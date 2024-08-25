Liverpool could move for 24-year-old Frenchman after sanctioning summer exit

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The French U21 international defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, the departure of Sepp van den Berg could pave the way for the French defender to arrive at Anfield. Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and the 24-year-old should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Dutch defender completed the move to Brentford earlier this week.

Simakan has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. In addition to that, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the defender. They could help him develop into a top-class player in the near future.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides positive update on Liverpool’s contract plans for Alexander-Arnold
19-year-old Liverpool prodigy very likely to leave before next week
Tottenham, Aston Villa run the rule over 21-year-old Ligue 1 ace ahead of a potential move
Mohamed Simakan of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Bochum 1848 at Red Bull Arena on August 24, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

Liverpool could use Mohamed Simakan

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and they need more quality and depth in the side. They have three quality central defenders in Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. The likes of Gomez and Konate are prone to injuries and therefore signing another quality central defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Simakan has the potential to develop into a key player for the club and he would be a solid long-term investment for them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player in the remaining days of the window.

They will be hoping to agree on a reasonable deal with RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalize an agreement soon. The defender will certainly be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Liverpool will be quite exciting for him.

More Stories Mohamed Simakan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.