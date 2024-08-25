Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The French U21 international defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, the departure of Sepp van den Berg could pave the way for the French defender to arrive at Anfield. Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and the 24-year-old should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Dutch defender completed the move to Brentford earlier this week.

Simakan has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. In addition to that, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the defender. They could help him develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Liverpool could use Mohamed Simakan

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and they need more quality and depth in the side. They have three quality central defenders in Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. The likes of Gomez and Konate are prone to injuries and therefore signing another quality central defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Simakan has the potential to develop into a key player for the club and he would be a solid long-term investment for them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player in the remaining days of the window.

They will be hoping to agree on a reasonable deal with RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalize an agreement soon. The defender will certainly be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Liverpool will be quite exciting for him.