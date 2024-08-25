Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp gives honest feedback on his replacement Arne Slot

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the work his replacement Arne Slot is doing at Anfield.

The Reds have started their season with an impressive win against Ipswich Town with goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

They face Brentford in their second match of the season at Anfield and Slot would be hoping for the same performance that his team displayed last week.

Klopp has acknowledged that Slot is working well on his ideas and his former club is in safe hands under the leadership of the Dutch manager.

“We spoke one or two times [at the start],” Klopp told ESPN Netherlands.

“I think we texted a few more times. But there is nothing I can tell him what he couldn’t know himself. Right now from my side, just to give positive feedback in the beginning because we are all human beings and he worked his socks off.

“I know that because the tour is super intense in a year when you have Euros and Copa, you don’t have the team together, but they come, you have one week until the first matchday and stuff like that.

“So I think he had similar situation, but exactly the same situation? Definitely not. When I saw the games, that’s why I watched it, not to think, oh, how does it look? The work he did was obvious, the ideas obvious. And that’s the best you can say about the coach.”

The Liverpool fans will be hoping that Slot can emulate the success Klopp enjoyed at Anfield.

The German manager guided the Reds to glory in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The start under Slot has been impressive, despite the club not making any new signings.

Arne Slot is hoping to guide Liverpool to success just like Klopp

Slot is happy with his squad and he is ready to make the Merseyside club competitive again to challenge for silverware.

Approval from Klopp would encourage the new Liverpool manager to continue the brilliant work he is doing at the club.

It is not an easy job for Slot to replace Klopp, who was the manager of Liverpool for nine years and not only enjoyed success on the pitch but also built a close relationship with the fans and the community.