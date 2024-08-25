Liverpool has torn Brentford apart on the counter-attack with Colombian winger Luis Diaz smashing home with his left foot.

The Red have already taken the lead in their first game of the Premier League season at Anfield after an electric move on the break.

Regaining possession off the back of a Brentford corner, the ball fell to Diogo Jota who powered his way to the centre circle before slipping a pass through to Diaz.

Taking the ball in his stride, the left winger drove into the box before slotting the ball into the back of the net with his weaker foot.

LUIS DIAZ!! What a counter-attack this is from Liverpool 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/wjWfsPxJU8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

After winning their first game of the campaign against Ipswich Town away from home last weekend, Arne Slot will be desperate to pick up another three points in his first game at Anfield.