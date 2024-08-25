Report: Man City are ready to listen to offers for big money signing

Manchester City are off to a perfect start to their Premier League campaign after comfortably winning both their matches.

The Sky Blues beat Chelsea 2-0 in the first match and easily pushed aside Ipswich Town 4-1 in their second match of the season.

The match saw the return of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan back to the club, after he left the Premier League champions last summer to join Barcelona in La Liga.

His return could be bad news for one Man City player because Pep Guardiola’s team are considering letting one of their players leave the club.

According to Football Insider, Man City are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the club almost one year ago from Wolves in a deal worth £53m (via Sky Sports).

The midfielder started just nine Premier League games last season for the Premier League champions in a season when City midfielders suffered injuries.

With the arrival of Gundogan at the club, his playing time will decrease further and that is why the Premier League giants have decided to cash in on the player.

Man City face a race against time to offload Matheus Nunes

Man City have set a £40 million price tag on Nunes but with only five days remaining in the transfer window to shut down, his departure from the Etihad Stadium looks highly unlikely.

The midfielder, who has four years left on his contract at the club, is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Man City are well stocked in the midfield position and Nunes needs to move away from the Etihad Stadium in order to further develop his career.