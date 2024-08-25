Man United have ‘not received any formal approach’ for out of favour midfielder

Manchester United are looking to offload some of the players in the final few days of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have been active this summer in making changes to their squad as they look to build a competitive squad that can challenge for silverware this season.

After their poor showing in the Premier League and the Champions League last season, manager Erik ten Hag has to perform better this season after being backed by the club with new signings.

The Red Devils are looking to offload the likes of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen, with journalist Fabrizio Romano providing the latest update about the future of the latter.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“For Eriksen, it will depend on the proposals. A lot of rumours, a lot of stories, but from what I heard there is still no bid on Manchester United’s table. They have not received any formal approach from any club.

“Let’s see if someone will arrive with a good proposal for Eriksen and if that proposal is quite attractive for the player that could be the case otherwise [that he will leave].

“At the moment, the situation is still quiet from what I’m hearing, so it will depend on proposals. But again, a lot of noise, but still no bids on the table.”

Man United are blessed with too many options in midfield

After the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and the return of Mason Mount, there is no place for Eriksen in the starting line up.

The Denmark international will have to spend the season on the bench since a number of midfielders are ahead of him in the pecking order.

With the club looking to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Eriksen will find it more difficult to get playing time at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at the club and that is why the Red Devils are looking to sell the 32-year-old player.