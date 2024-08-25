23-year-old waiting for green light from Man United to seal summer move

Manchester United are keen on signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away from the French club and a move to Old Trafford would be ideal for him.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the player is waiting for a green light from Manchester United to complete the summer move.

Manchester United have been linked with other midfielders like Ederson as well, but Romano claims that the Red Devils are keen on signing the Uruguayan.

It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder and Ugarte would be a superb addition. Brazilian international Casemiro has been quite underwhelming this past season and Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade. The PSG ace would be the ideal replacement for Casemiro in the long run.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time in France and he will look to get his career back on track with regular game time in the Premier League now. The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be quite attractive for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies.

Manuel Ugarte would be a superb addition

Ugarte is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player for the Red Devils with the right guidance. If Manchester United can sign him for a reasonable price, the transfer would look like a bargain in the long-term.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the title this season. They will need to improve their squad adequately and signing a quality defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise decision. Ugarte will not only help them improve defensively, his arrival will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.