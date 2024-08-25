Video: Mohamed Salah lights up Anfield with classy finish

Mohamed Salah has grabbed his second goal of the Premier League season as Liverpool beat Brentford 2-0 at Anfield.

Arne Slot is getting his Liverpool career off to a dream start after landing back-to-back Premier League wins in charge of the Reds since taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the home side after just 13 minutes, finishing off a lightning counter-attack with a weak foot strike.

The Egyptian winger then wrapped up all three points in the 70th minute with a delicate chipped finish over the Brentford goalkeeper.