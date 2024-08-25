‘Shut your mouth’ – Nicolas Jackson slams Chelsea legend in brutal post

Nicolas Jackson has hit out at Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel after he scored his side’s opening goal during Sunday’s win.

After losing their opening Premier League fixture 2-0 against defending champions Manchester City, Enzo Maresca will be delighted to get his first win under his belt as Chelsea manager.

In a thrilling game at Molineux, Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2 with Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix all getting on the score sheet.

The Senegalese striker who is looking to establish himself as the starting number nine moving forward got his side off the mark with a powerful header at the back post after just 98 seconds on the clock.

Jackson’s goal was the quickest by any Chelsea player since 2017 as he set his side up for their first win of the new campaign.

Nicolas Jackson slams Chelsea legend

After the game, the striker controversially took to Instagram to repost that statistic on his story and also hit out at club legend John-Obi Mikel.

Nicolas Jackson to John Obi Mikel: “Shut your mouth, don’t talk sh*t, we are killing ourself for Africa.” pic.twitter.com/UPsvzB4oBS — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 25, 2024

Mikel criticised the 23-year-old during the half-time break of Chelsea’s loss against Manchester City last week with the post potentially in retaliation to those comments.

“You need a striker who knows how to hit the ball into the back of the net,” he said during Bein Sports half-time coverage.

The former Chelsea midfielder then emphasised the club’s need for another striker, comparing Jackson to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Despite the constant criticism of the striker, Jackson did manage to register 14 Premier League goals last campaign, an impressive tally for a young striker’s debut season in the English league.