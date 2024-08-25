Video: Noni Madueke bags incredible hat-trick with Cole Palmer providing three assists

Chelsea got their noses in front immediately after the break at Molineux thanks to a brilliant run and finish from Noni Madueke before the winger popped up with a brace shortly after to complete his hat-trick.

It what has quickly turned into a basketball game, Enzo Maresca’s side has retaken the lead for a second time immediately after the half-time break.

After a quick free-kick released Cole Palmer into acres of space in the middle of the park the English forward sprayed the ball out wide to Madueke.

The Chelsea winger squared up against Rayan Ait-Nouri before smashing a left-footed shot towards goal which took a deflection off of the Wolves defender and spun past Jose Sa into the back of the net.

Then ten minutes later, the winger found himself in an almost identical position and clinically finished underneath Sa.

Madueke then completed his hat trick when yet again Palmer found him with a perfect pass on the counter to make it 5-2 to the Blues.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Wolves 2-3 Chelsea | Madueke MADUEKE HAS GIVEN CHELSEA THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/KNmWwmmKgk — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 25, 2024

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Wolves 2-4 Chelsea | Madueke MADUEKE MAKES IT FOUR !!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/ceXpMvS2gw — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 25, 2024

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Wolves 2-5 Chelsea | Madueke MADUEK HAS SCORED A HATTRICK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/71tA8dnKa3 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 25, 2024

