Nottingham Forest to move for ex-Spurs and Everton flop

Nottingham Forest are set to make a late move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to reports.

Forest have already invested heavily this summer, with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic and Ramon Sosa arriving for substantial fees and Alex Moreno signing on loan from Aston Villa.

But Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to further boost his attacking options in the final days of the transfer window, with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah reportedly nearing a move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest to move for Danjuma

Forest’s offensive push seemingly won’t end with the capture of Nketiah.

According to Football Insider, the Midlands side are also lining up a bid for Danjuma — a player they’ve long admired.

Their report states that Villarreal are ‘prepared’ to let the six-time Netherlands international leave this summer despite him starting the season with two goals in their first two La Liga matches.

The player would prefer a permanent move rather than a loan as he seeks stability in his career.

Danjuma has endured a couple of tough years in England, with back-to-back loans with Tottenham and Everton failing to take off.

The 27-year-old managed just 12 appearances for the former, scoring twice, while at the latter he played 20 times — mostly off the bench — scoring another two goals.

But Danjuma has experienced success in England as well, with his 17 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances for Bournemouth in the 2020/21 campaign — while they were a Championship outfit — still fresh in the memory.