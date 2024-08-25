Ivan Toney is reportedly close to completing his move away from Premier League outfit Brentford as Al-Ahli pushes for the move after the player was dropped from the squad to face Liverpool.

Thomas Frank has yet again made the decision to drop his start striker from Brentford’s matchday squad as they are set for a tough battle against Liverpool at Anfield.

Toney, who missed the first half of last season due to a ban, has been constantly linked with a move away from the club with a host of top European sides rumoured to have been interested in him.

But with the transfer window close to slamming shut, it seems that the striker is not set to move to a European club but a Saudi Arabian team as talks between both parties progress.

Premier League striker close to move

According to a report from journalist Ben Jacobs, the vice-chairman of the SPL is in London to try and finalize a deal for the player with Monday as the set deadline for the deal.

The report claims that Brentford have already rejected a bid worth £35 million and is holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million.

Both SPL vice-chairman Saad Al-Lazeez and sporting director Michael Emenalo are in London to try and close the Ivan Toney deal in the next 24 hours. Toney has agreed terms. Talks now very advanced, with clarity expected really soon ahead of Monday’s deadline. More to follow.🇸🇦 https://t.co/EpbRrwECO7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 25, 2024

Toney was absent from the Brentford side that clashed with Crystal Palace last weekend with Frank’s side able to cope without their star man, winning the contest 2-1 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa.

The two forwards start-up front on Sunday evening against the Reds with fans hoping that they produce a similar performance in front of goal.