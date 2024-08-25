“It will definitely happen” – Pundit tips Liverpool transfer target for big money move

Former Crystal Palace player Clinton Morrison has claimed that Liverpool target Marc Guehi will join Newcastle United before the transfer window closes.

Guehi has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park all summer with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United all keeping an eye on him.

Not only has he been brilliant for Palace but his performances for England at Euro 2024 were simply exceptional and he was one of their best players in the tournament.

According to the Express, the English defender has been monitored by Liverpool but it is Newcastle who have made the most effort to sign the player.

The Magpies have seen four bids get rejected for the Palace centre-back but Morrison feels that Guehi will become a Newcastle United player soon.

He said on Sky Sports:

“He will be at Newcastle next week, 100%.

“Marc Guehi will be a Newcastle player next week. I think it will happen. It will definitely happen. That’s my opinion – 100% it will happen. They’re not miles apart.

“That’s Eddie Howe’s No.1 target, he didn’t have anyone else in mind. He said to his board, ‘go and get Marc Guehi’. He’s got two years left at Palace. To try and get something like £70m for Marc Guehi, I think he’d be fantastic.”

Liverpool should have signed a new centre-back this summer

The English defender would have been the ideal partner for Virgil Van Dijk at Anfield but it looks like Arne Slot will have to wait longer to make his first signing at the club.

Slot’s defense has been weakened by the departure of Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg while Joe Gomez also faces an uncertain future at the club.

With question marks over the fitness of Ibrahima Konate, a new defender should have been Liverpool’s priority in the summer transfer window.

Guehi would have solved all their problems but Newcastle appear to be winning the race to sign the former Chelsea defender.