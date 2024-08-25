Fabrizio Romano drops update on Aston Villa interest in Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is looking for a new club after being told by the Blues that he is not in their future plans.

New manager Enzo Maresca has made it clear that Sterling should look for a move away from the club as he will prefer other wide players in his starting line up.

The former Manchester City winger has struggled since leaving the Etihad Stadium and now it could get even more difficult for him as he considers his options with just five days remaining in the transfer window to shut down.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have still not shown serious interest in signing Sterling this summer.

Unai Emery’s side have made several signings in the transfer window to bolster their squad as they prepare to play in the Champions League this season.

Despite the need of new attacking players at Villa Park this summer, Romano has claimed that no discussion has started between the Chelsea winger and the west Midlands club.

Romano exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“I think they [Aston Villa] want to do something in the offensive positions. For Sterling, to be honest I also saw these links, but I don’t have a confirmation of this story. So, at the moment, still nothing concrete in the Sterling story.

“Let’s see. I think for Sterling, for sure there will be clubs appearing in the next days trying to get an opportunity for an important player like him, who is leaving Chelsea. But, at the moment, still no direct contact with Aston Villa from what I have heard.”

Raheem Sterling has no future at Chelsea

The door is closing fast on Sterling to make his move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The attacker was dropped from the Chelsea squad in their opening match of the season against Manchester City, to which he demanded clarity from the manager and the club.

He was told to leave the club and look for other options as he will not be preferred under the management of Maresca.

A young squad would have benefitted from the presence of an experienced player like Sterling but the club have decided to go in another direction and now the four-time Premier League winner will have to start a new chapter in his career.