Enzo Maresca explains Romeo Lavia omission from Chelsea squad to face Wolves

Romeo Lavia was not included in the Chelsea matchday squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The two sides are squaring off at Molineux on Sunday afternoon but Lavia, 20, despite featuring in both of Chelsea’s first two games, has not been included.

Explaining the defensive midfielder’s absence, Maresca, who spoke to reporters ahead of kick-off, as quoted by The Sun, said: “Romeo has a small hamstring issue but not a huge concern.”

The 20-year-old’s latest injury setback, although not suspected to be serious, will still cause some concerns among Chelsea staff.

The young Belgian has been plagued by injuries since his £58 million transfer from Southampton one year ago.

However, despite already missing 43 games but recently returning to full fitness, there is hope the midfielder will play a vital role for the London giants this term.

Nevertheless, although the Blues currently lead Wolves 1-0 thanks to an early Nicolas Jackson header, Lavia’s absence will serve as a blow to Maresca as the Italian hopes to win back-to-back games following a mid-week European win over Servette.