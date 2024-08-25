Oliver Arblaster has reaffirmed his loyalty to Sheffield United amid rumours linking him to Aston Villa and West Ham.

Arblaster spent the first half of last season on loan at League One side Port Vale before being recalled and making 12 Premier League appearances for the Blades.

The England youth international impressed in the top flight, averaging 1.05 chances created, 33.2 passes completed and 2.19 tackles per 90 minutes.

Arblaster’s form wasn’t enough to save Sheffield Utd from relegation and an embarrassing return of just three wins and 16 points from 38 games.

However, the 20-year-old still hasn’t found himself short of potential suitors — especially after starting the 2024/25 campaign with two goals in three Championship appearances — with The Telegraph reporting that Aston Villa and West Ham are pursuing a late-window deal.

Oliver Arblaster responds to Premier League links

Arblaster has been asked about interest from the Premier League. However, rather than having his head turned, the young midfielder has instead insisted he remains loyal to Sheffield United and is simply ‘loving’ playing for his boyhood club.

“I don’t really listen to that. I love playing for Sheffield United, there’s no doubt about it. I’ll just keep my head down, keep playing and hopefully performing well,” Arblaster said (via TBR).

“I just want to keep doing my talking on the pitch. Supporting this club and going home and away, watching the team. I just love playing for Sheffield United, and I’d like to do that for a lot longer.”