Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday was the perfect way for Arne Slot to celebrate his first home game in charge, but not everything went according to plan for the Dutchman.

The Reds put their visitors away thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, meaning Slot has won each of his two competitive games since taking over from Jurgen Klopp by the same scoreline.

But there was one flashpoint when defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted badly to being substituted off in the 72nd minute, replaced by Northern Ireland youngster Conor Bradley.

Alexander-Arnold looked fuming when taking his place on the bench. However, Slot quickly moved to defuse the situation, sitting next to Alexander-Arnold to seemingly explain his decision.

As Slot walked away, Alexander-Arnold sat up a little straighter, although he still didn’t exactly look thrilled.

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield having just 10 months left to run, supporters might worry about the wider implications behind his reaction to Slot’s decision — especially as clubs like Real Madrid have been linked with the England international.

However, it’s also important to remember that the Reds travel to Old Trafford next week to face arch-rivals Manchester United, so Slot will want his most important players fit and ready.

Following the full-time whistle, Alexander-Arnold still looked visibly angry, even as teammate Diogo Jota made a light-hearted attempt to cheer him up.