19-year-old Liverpool prodigy very likely to leave before next week

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Telegraph, Bajcetic is now very likely to leave the club before next week. The 19-year-old midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Liverpool.

Regular football will be crucial to his development and Liverpool should look to send him out on loan so that he can secure ample first-team experience this season. If they cannot provide him with game-time assurances, it would be the ideal option for all parties.

Bajcetic is highly rated within the club and Liverpool will not want to lose him permanently. It would make sense for the Reds to arrange a temporary move where he can improve with regular football.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has been linked with Celta Vigo in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool should look to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before letting the youngster leave. They are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park. Thiago Alcantara has also left the club earlier this summer.

Stefan Bajcetic is an elite prospect

Bajcetic has proven himself to be an elite talent during his cameos with Liverpool and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for the Reds with the right guidance. Liverpool must focus on his development and nurture him into an important first-team player.

Liverpool need to make most of the remaining days of the transfer window and sign quality players now, before they can sanction departures of players like Bajcetic. They cannot hope to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City with their current squad. They will need more depth in the side in order to do well in multiple competitions.