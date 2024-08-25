Tottenham, Aston Villa run the rule over 21-year-old Ligue 1 ace ahead of a potential move

Lens midfielder Andy Diouf has been linked with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

According to a report from HITC, the three Premier League clubs were keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s performance when Lens was in action during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers earlier this week.

The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 and the Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in him. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest after scouting him this week. Manchester City could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 21-year-old would be a long-term investment for them.

Spurs and Aston Villa need more depth in the midfield

Similarly, Tottenham have sanctioned the departure of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. They need to bring an adequate replacements, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign a central midfielder before the window closes. Diouf is certainly talented enough to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a quality long-term investment for the north London club. They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition from Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club are keeping tabs on the French midfielder as well. They are in need of more depth and quality as they look to do well in the Champions League this season. Unai Emery will need more options at his disposal so that he can rotate his squad accordingly and keep them fresh as they navigate multiple competitions. It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old midfielder ends up.