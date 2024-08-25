Tottenham transfer update issued with claim of one more late signing made

Tottenham could make at least one more signing in the final few days of the transfer window, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Spurs have strengthened their squad with the signings of Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray.

A striker was desperately needed at the club to bolster their attack while a midfield presence was required and Ange Postecoglou have managed to address both the issues.

Tottenham started their season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City but they convincingly won their next match 4-0 against Everton, with captain Son Heung-min inspiring the team to the big win.

Gold has claimed that Spurs will be busy in offloading some of the players in the final days of the transfer window but they want to make another signing before the 30th August deadline.

The journalist said on a Q&A in Football.London:

“I would be surprised if Spurs don’t make at least one more signing before the window closes.

“I think the focus right now will be on moving Lo Celso, Reguilon and Solomon out of the club as well as loans for players like Devine and Phillips because they’ve got a lot of midfielders/wingers right now, while Reguilon and Phillips need to head out for differing reasons.

“Tottenham will continue to look at what’s available in the market but I get the impression that Postecoglou is happy with a lot of what he’s got across various departments. You could see that in the strength of the bench on Monday night.

“Any chance to add depth will be taken with all of the games ahead, but (and I’ll whisper it quietly) don’t forget that just creates more decisions to make with the European squad registration and more player would likely have to leave.”

Tottenham boss is happy with his club’s business this summer

Spurs have a squad full of depth and talent and Postecoglou is satisfied with his options.

They have finally found a replacement of Harry Kane by signing Solanke this summer, which was their priority.

Timo Werner’s loan move has been extended to offer them another option in attack.

Even if Spurs make another signing late in the transfer window, it will not be a big name player.

They have done most of their business already and they are happy with their transfer activity.