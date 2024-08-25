This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Lots happening at Chelsea with Sterling situation one of many to be clarified

The Raheem Sterling situation is a question for Chelsea, not for me.

At the moment I can only say the information that I have, and that is they insist on a permanent sale. Maybe a loan under certain conditions can be enough to get the green light, but this is just my opinion and not something guaranteed.

Chelsea are still exploring opportunities for a striker and on Osimhen, as I told you, nothing will happen this weekend, this situation is one for the final days. I always told you this.

Let’s see if Chelsea will be able to find a way with Napoli and with the player, because the player doesn’t want a loan and Chelsea don’t want to pay a crazy salary. It’s still complicated, and Saudi Arabia remains a possibility for Osimhen.

Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the defenders market for the final days too, because if there will be a last minute opportunity on a defender, Chelsea could be still interested in covering that position again. It depends on what happens.

We know the focus now is on the outgoings. Broja, Sterling and also Chalobah is really important…

So, in terms of incomings, keep an eye on the striker situation, as another player they still like is Jhon Duran, and then a potential last minute centre-back. Again, it’s not guaranteed, it’s not sure, but they are discussing.

All go at Juventus but still no Koopmeiners agreement

Juventus have closed two important deals for wingers.

One is Nico Gonzalez, the Argentinian winger from Fiorentina, on a €38m package with a medical today, and the other one is Francisco Conceição from Porto on a loan deal with no buy option included – but the player will cost €7m plus three in add-ons for the loan.

Then, what’s going to happen next summer? He will have a release clause around €35m at Porto, and the idea of Juventus and Porto in the next days is to do a private agreement for Juventus to have priority to sign Conceição for the amount of the clause next summer.

Let’s see what’s going to happen with Conceição but for sure, a double ‘here we go’ for Juventus.

Juve are also still working to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

The exclusive news a few weeks ago was that Juventus presented a new official bid to Atalanta; €52m, seven in add-ons. They’re really pushing on this one with a big proposal, and as of today are still waiting for an Atalanta decision.

What I can tell you, once again, is that Koopmeiners only wants to go to Juventus. Even when some Premier League clubs started calling to understand the situation of Koopmeiners, the idea of the player was Juventus number one, Juventus number two, Juventus number three.

Now it’s on Juventus to complete the agreement with Atalanta.

Jadon Sancho remains one to watch in the final days of the transfer window

As I told you several times guys, the situation of Jadon Sancho remains open. Sancho has always been one to watch, and Juventus remain in contact with the agents of the player and with Manchester United.

For Juventus, obviously the formula has to be a different kind of formula compared to what Manchester United wanted.

Manchester United were thinking of a permanent transfer but Juventus will not do a permanent deal in the final days, so it has to be a loan with a buy option clause with the salary to be discussed.

That’s because Juventus will not cover the entire salary of Jadon Sancho, so that exchange is still ongoing. Let’s see what Juventus will decide to do.

In general, the Sancho situation is still open because he could leave Man United – and the reason why Sancho was not in the squad is that he’s also open to leaving Man United.

Anything can happen for and for sure, he’s going to be one to watch for the final days.

Napoli interest in McTominay is genuine, as Ugarte keeps pushing for United switch

As we’re mentioning Manchester United, keep a close eye on Scott McTominay because the interest of Napoli is genuine.

Napoli will sign two midfielders, now they have to decide who. They spoke with Amrabat, and though they had a bid (€25m, rejected) for McTominay, their interest remains strong.

They have an agreement in principle for Billy Gilmour but are still waiting on the final green light to confirm his medical and travel. A decision will be made soon, but both McTominay and Gilmour remain on Napoli’s list.

Let’s see how the conversation goes between Napoli and Man United in the next hours, in the next days, and see what happens with McTominay.

Keep an eye also on the situation of a new midfielder for Manchester United.

United will sign a new midfielder, and the player is Manuel Ugarte. I know there were many questions from you about Ederson from Atalanta, many reports on the Brazilian midfielder, but no, Manchester United are only working on Manu Ugarte, and Manu Ugarte is only waiting for United.

This is the story from the end of July with his agent, Jorge Mendes, on it.

The expectation is for Man United to give the final green light to the deal in the next days, and I will keep you posted.

Kingsley Coman remains a big market opportunity

Let me tell you, once again, keep a close eye on Kingsley Coman in the final days, because Coman could be an option for Premier League clubs and could be an option for Barcelona.

He’s appreciated by Hansi Flick, but the salary is expensive. Federico Chiesa is still on the list at Barcelona but Coman is still waiting for a move and Coman still has chances to move.

It could be an initial loan with buy clause, so a big opportunity on the market, but he’s on a big salary, on a big contract, and this is why the clubs are waiting until the last minute to try to find the best deal possible with Kingsley Coman.

Liverpool deserve respect on Trent situation, and fans need to be patient on signings

I’m always publishing what I know and what I can say, so at the moment there’s still nothing to report on Liverpool.

I understand the frustration for Liverpool fans but, for example, Zubimendi was a top target, Liverpool were convinced to get the green light and it didn’t happen. So Liverpool want to be careful and only go for it now if they are 100% sure.

What I can say once again is that contacts are taking place, so let’s see!

On Trent Alexander-Arnold, I don’t think there’s one club in the world not rating TAA… obviously all clubs like him, but Liverpool do too and Liverpool deserve respect in this story.

They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract, let’s see how talks will go. Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add.

Nothing has changed, I can guarantee that.

In other news…

Despite lots of rumours that Southampton could be the next destination for Aaron Ramsdale, my information is that the Saints are signing Justin Bijlow as a new goalkeeper from Feyenoord, the agreement is almost done. So my expectation is for Bijlow to join Southampton and let’s see what happens with Ramsdale, several clubs are keen but Arsenal want a guaranteed sale.

For Armando Broja, there’s always been interest from Everton but no fresh bid while I’m writing this column. It’s just one of the clubs being interested since June then nothing else in terms of bids or contacts. I can confirm that Broja and Chelsea have started to look at different options as the Ipswich deal is currently in danger.