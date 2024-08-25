Fabrizio Romano provides positive update on Liverpool’s contract plans for Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

Worryingly for fans, the 25-year-old will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England from as early as the New Year.

And appreciated by Real Madrid, who continue to build one of the strongest squads in world football, Alexander-Arnold, who has reportedly formed a good friendship with Jude Bellingham, has been linked with a sensational free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about a new Liverpool contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Leaving Liverpool won’t be straightforward though, because as leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained, the Reds are planning to open contract talks with the full-back.

“They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract. Let’s see how talks will go,” he told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

And going on to confirm Real Madrid’s interest has not advanced in any way, Romano added: “Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add.”

Following suggestions the Reds are preparing to discuss new terms with Alexander-Arnold, there can be some optimism the six-time European champions will be able to reach an agreement.

Having spent his entire career with the club, and continuing to play a vital role under new manager Arne Slot, there is no reason why the Merseyside-born defender would decide to jump ship and potentially ruin his legacy at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.