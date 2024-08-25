Fabrizio Romano provides positive update on Liverpool’s contract plans for Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

Worryingly for fans, the 25-year-old will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England from as early as the New Year.

And appreciated by Real Madrid, who continue to build one of the strongest squads in world football, Alexander-Arnold, who has reportedly formed a good friendship with Jude Bellingham, has been linked with a sensational free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about a new Liverpool contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Leaving Liverpool won’t be straightforward though, because as leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained, the Reds are planning to open contract talks with the full-back.

“They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract. Let’s see how talks will go,” he told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Liverpool.

And going on to confirm Real Madrid’s interest has not advanced in any way, Romano added: “Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add.”

Following suggestions the Reds are preparing to discuss new terms with Alexander-Arnold, there can be some optimism the six-time European champions will be able to reach an agreement.

Having spent his entire career with the club, and continuing to play a vital role under new manager Arne Slot, there is no reason why the Merseyside-born defender would decide to jump ship and potentially ruin his legacy at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

