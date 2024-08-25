Video: Joao Felix makes it six after sensational run from Pedro Neto

Chelsea’s new boys have combined late on against Wolves to make it 6-2 to the visitors as they run riot at Molineux.

After a disappointing open loss against Manchester City last weekend, the Blues travelled to Molineux with a point to prove and sent a message to their Premier League rivals.

Noni Madueke was the star of the show scoring three goals in quick succession thanks to a hat-trick of assists from Cole Palmer.

It was the new Chelsea signings, Neto and Felix, who combined late on to put the cherry on top with their side’s sixth goal, as the former Atletico Madrid man smashed the ball into the top corner.

🚨🚨| GOAL: JOÃO FÉLIX SCORES FOR CHELSEA!!! Wolves 2-6 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/LiLpUbVDj5 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 25, 2024

Video courtesy of +Foot Direct