Video: Nicolas Jackson sends a message to Boehly with powerful header

Nicolas Jackson has headed his side into the lead with a clinical finish at the back post and is showing why he should be that starting striker going forward.

With the summer transfer window coming to a close, fans are beginning to become anxious as they pray for their side to bring in some last-second additions to their squad.

Chelsea fans are no different with a world-class number nine high up on their transfer wishlist but current striker Jackson is showcasing why he deserves that spot.

The Senegalese target man has given his side the lead after just three minutes away at Wolves, finding himself unmarked at the back post with an easy header.