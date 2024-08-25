Virgil van Dijk says he and his Liverpool teammates want to move on from the Jürgen Klopp era and focus on new boss Arne Slot.

Slot has won his first two competitive games in charge of Liverpool by 2-0 scorelines, including against Brentford in his first match at Anfield.

There has been a lot to like about Liverpool’s performances under the Dutchman so far, with some flowing attacking moves and defensive solidity.

But there is also definitely a more measured approach to the Reds compared to some of the high-octane football played under Klopp.

Van Dijk reponds to Klopp-Slot comparisons

Speaking after Sunday’s win at Anfield, Van Dijk looked back fondly on an ‘amazing’ time under Klopp, but quickly called on comparisons between the German and Slot to end.

Instead, it’s time to focus on doing the best for Liverpool’s new boss.

“It all starts, it sounds cliche, but we all defend together,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “If you see how quickly they counter on us, we get behind the ball no matter what happens. Its’ a good start, something to build on, so let’s see.

“The time with Jurgen was amazing. The time with Arne is there now. He has a certain way of playing out of the back, the way we defend, a lot of meetings, but with a lot of detail. We see a lot of patterns with and without the ball that give us a lot of confidence and structure to the team.

“I’m not saying forget about the Jürgen period, but that’s the past. But we have the new boss and that’s what we want to focus on, not comparing the bosses.”