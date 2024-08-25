“Whatever happens now” – Virgil van Dijk addresses Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk remained non-committal when asked about his Liverpool future following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

The Dutch centre-back has become a Liverpool icon since joining the club from Southampton in January 2018, playing over 270 games across all competitions and lifting Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.

However, with just 10 months left to run on his contract, Van Dijk’s future has become the subject of much speculation, especially considering he turned 33 years old just before the start of the new season.

Van Dijk addresses Liverpool future

The Liverpool captain was asked about his future by Sky Sports immediately after Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brentford in Arne Slot’s first home game in charge of the club.

But the defender refused to indulge in any speculation, keeping the door open either way.

“I’m very calm [about my future],” said Van Dijk. “The thing is, I want to play the best season I can again. I want to be important and stay important for the club. What happens? Let’s see, but I’m very calm about my situation. There’s no reason for me to think about something else because I have the whole season to play.

“Whatever happens now, Anfield has a special place in my heart. And it’s been successful. Let’s see what happens.

“I want to go as far as possible and win it. But playing for Liverpool, one of the most if not the most successful club in the world. It feels great to wear the shirt. But there’s so much for the club to improve on, for myself and the team, let’s see what it brings.”