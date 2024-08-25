Video: Wolves catch Chelsea sleeping to level the game 2-2

Wolves have yet again come from behind and exploited a lacklustre Chelsea defence to equal the scoring just before the break.

In yet another exciting Premier League clash between these two sides, Enzo Maresca is trying his best to get his side’s first points onto the table but Wolves are not making it easy for him

Just moments after Cole Palmer silenced Molineux with a deft finish over Jose Sa into the back of the net, the home side has equalised just before the break.

Matheus Cunha’s floated free-kick was headed back across the box where the outstretched foot of Jorgen Strand Larsen prodded the ball into the back of the net.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Wolves 2-2 Chelsea | Strand Larsen STRAND LARSEN HAS EQUALIZED!pic.twitter.com/R7mx5ssVSD — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 25, 2024

Video courtesy of +Foot Direct

The Italian’s side is in for another tough half after the break with Gary O’Neils men more then up for the challenge.