Video: Wolves catch Chelsea sleeping to level the game 2-2

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves have yet again come from behind and exploited a lacklustre Chelsea defence to equal the scoring just before the break.

In yet another exciting Premier League clash between these two sides, Enzo Maresca is trying his best to get his side’s first points onto the table but Wolves are not making it easy for him

Just moments after Cole Palmer silenced Molineux with a deft finish over Jose Sa into the back of the net, the home side has equalised just before the break.

Matheus Cunha’s floated free-kick was headed back across the box where the outstretched foot of Jorgen Strand Larsen prodded the ball into the back of the net.

Video courtesy of +Foot Direct

The Italian’s side is in for another tough half after the break with Gary O’Neils men more then up for the challenge.

More Stories / Latest News
Cole Palmer finishes off amazing Chelsea move with sublime chip
Napoli reach agreement with Man United to sign Scott McTominay
Video: Wolves dismantle Chelsea before Matheus Cunha slots home
More Stories Jorgen Strand Larsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.