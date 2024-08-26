Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has expressed his concerns about his former club as the pundit feels that “something doesn’t look right’ at St James’ Park following a difficult summer.

There has been a lot of turbulence on Tyneside over the past few months as Newcastle were under pressure with PSR, Sporting Director Dan Ashworth left before Paul Mitchell was appointed, Amanda Staveley exited the club and there was uncertainty around Eddie Howe’s future with the England job being vacant.

In addition to this, Newcastle have not signed anyone who has improved their starting 11 as Lewis Hall was already at the club on loan during the previous campaign.

This has been reflected in the Magpies’ opening two performances of the season as they were second-best in both contests. This is an observation BBC pundit Alan Shearer has also made and the Newcastle legend is worried about his former club.

The ex-striker is concerned by the body language of Howe’s players, in addition to the lack of spark and energy.

Alan Shearer is concerned about Newcastle United

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said about Newcastle: “Newcastle were lucky…I don’t know, I hope I’m wrong, but I just get the feeling as if there’s, something doesn’t look right, you know? I don’t get the feeling that it’s all perfect at the football club.

“Last week, there was lack in energy, there was lack in a spark. Even when it was 11 v 11, but it was a great result against Southampton. But even, even 11 v 11, they were second best. So I was thinking they’ve had a week to work on things but then today, apart from the first 10 minutes in the first half, I thought they were pretty awful. I didn’t like what I was seeing.

“The body language was really poor from a lot of the players. Then he [Eddie Howe] made changes and for 10 or 15 minutes in the second half, they were the better team, they got the goal. But I expect a lot more from [them]. Eddie is always about the energy and the pressure and everything, I didn’t see any of that.”

Things don’t get easier for Newcastle next in the Premier League either as the Magpies welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park.