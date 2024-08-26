West Ham United’s summer transfer window has been dominated by incomings.

The Hammers have made nine first-team signings including bringing in Max Kilman from Wolves and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

And now with just four days left in the window, according to recent reports, Julen Lopetegui’s focus has shifted to outgoings.

The Hammers boss is rumoured to want the club to offload several players with Scottish midfielder Andy Irving set to be the first outgoing.

According to Claret and Hugh, the 24-year-old, who joined just one year ago, is in line to leave the club in the coming days.

It is believed that Carlos Soler’s impending arrival from Paris Saint-Germain will signal the end of Irving’s time in London.

The midfielder is reportedly a late transfer target for Italian side Atalanta.