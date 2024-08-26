Arne Slot identifies defender with 21 assists as possible future first-teamer

Although signing a new full-back is not Liverpool’s priority, Arne Slot has reportedly identified Rennes’ Adrien Truffert as a possible long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Reds will continue with Robertson for as long as he stays fit but with the Scotland international now into his thirties, an eventual successor will soon be needed.

And although Konstantinos Tsimikas remains part of the squad, Slot believes the best thing his new club can do is to sign a younger left-back in preparation for the future.

Arne Slot eyeing future Andy Robertson replacement

Truffert, 22, has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough too. The 22-year-old, now an established member of Rennes’ first team, is one of Ligue 1’s most influential players having already registered 21 assists with seven of them coming last season.

The Frenchman also has a great range of passing and could become a useful addition to any Premier League side looking to improve their offensive options at full-back.

Although a move for Truffert is unlikely to materialise this window, his journey, which could one day lead him to Anfield, is one to watch.

The defender has just two years left on his contract and is represented by CAA Stellar; a leading agency and one that already has close connections with Liverpool following Ibrahima Konate’s transfer from RB Leipzig in 2021.